Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2022 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, BLAZE BAYLEY, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS
May 29, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 77th
Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945
Happy 73rd
Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949
Happy 59th
Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963
Happy 48th
Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974
Heavy Releases
Happy 37th
WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985
Happy 33rd
BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989
Happy 22nd
IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000
Happy 21st
QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001
Happy 16th
CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006
Happy 15th
CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007
Happy 13th
AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009
ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009
DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009
NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009
TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009
UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009
Happy 10th
SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom (EP) – May 29th, 2012
Happy 9th
CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013
Happy 7th
HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015
Happy 2nd
ACARASH’s Descend To Purity - May 29th, 2020
ALESTORM’s Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - May 29th, 2020
BEHEMOTH’s A Forest (EP) - May 29th, 2020
BLEED FROM WITHIN’s Fracture - May 29th, 2020
CENTINEX’s Death in Pieces - May 29th, 2020
DEF LEPPARD’s London To Vegas (live album) - May 29th, 2020
GRAVE DIGGER’s Fields Of Blood - May 29th, 2020
SORCERER’s Lamenting Of The Innocent - May 29th, 2020
XIBALBA’s Años en Infierno - May 29th, 2020