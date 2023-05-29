Today In Metal History 🤘 May 29th, 2023 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, US FESTIVAL, BLAZE BAYLEY, WARLOCK, CELTIC FROST, AMORPHIS

HEAVY HISTORY



40 years ago today (May 29th, 1983).

QUIET RIOT + MÖTLEY CRÜE + OZZY OSBOURNE + JUDAS PRIEST + TRIUMPH + SCORPIONS + VAN HALEN

On one bill. In front of nearly 500,000 people at Glen Helen Regional Park near Devore, San Bernardino, California.

US Festival - Heavy Metal Day









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Gary Brooker (PROCOL HARUM, ERIC CLAPTON, ALAN PARSONS PROJECT) - May 29th, 1945

Happy 74th

Francis Rossi (STATUS QUO) - May 29th, 1949





Happy 60th

Blaze Bayley (BLAZE, WOLFSBANE, IRON MAIDEN) - May 29th, 1963



Happy 49th

Thomas Youngblood (KAMELOT) - May 29th, 1974





Heavy Releases

Happy 38th

WARLOCK's Hellbound - May 29th, 1985

Happy 34th

BANG TANGO's Psycho Cafe - May 29th, 1989

Happy 23rd

IRON MAIDEN's Brave New World - May 29th, 2000



Happy 22nd

QUIET RIOT’s Guilty Pleasures - May 29th, 2001

Happy 17th

CELTIC FROST's Monotheist - May 29th, 2006



Happy 16th

CEPHALIC CARNAGE's Xenosapien - May 29th, 2007

Happy 14th

AMORPHIS' Skyforger - May 29th, 2009

ANDREAS KISSER's Hubris I & II - May 29th, 2009

DEVOURMENT's Unleash The Carnivore - May 29th, 2009

NECROPHOBIC's Death To All - May 29th, 2009

TÝR’s By The Light Of The Northen Star - May 29th, 2009

UFO's The Visitor - May 29th, 2009



Happy 11th

SYNTHETIC BREED’s Zero Degrees Freedom – May 29th, 2012

Happy 10th

CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Halo Of Blood - May 29th, 2013

CHTHONIC’s Bú-Tik - May 29th, 2013

Happy 8th

HELLOWEEN’s My God-Given Right – May 29th, 2015



Happy 3rd

ACARASH’s Descend To Purity - May 29th, 2020

ALESTORM’s Curse Of The Crystal Coconut - May 29th, 2020

BEHEMOTH’s A Forest (EP) - May 29th, 2020

BLEED FROM WITHIN’s Fracture - May 29th, 2020

CENTINEX’s Death in Pieces - May 29th, 2020

DEF LEPPARD’s London To Vegas (live album) - May 29th, 2020

GRAVE DIGGER’s Fields Of Blood - May 29th, 2020

SORCERER’s Lamenting Of The Innocent - May 29th, 2020

XIBALBA’s Años en Infierno - May 29th, 2020