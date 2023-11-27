Today In Metal History 🤘 November 27th, 2023🤘 ANTHRAX, JIMI HENDRIX, ARMORED SAINT, OZZY OSBOURNE, W.A.S.P.

November 27, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal anthrax alice cooper ozzy osbourne w.a.s.p. dark tranquillity jimi hendrix

Today In Metal History 🤘 November 27th, 2023🤘 ANTHRAX, JIMI HENDRIX, ARMORED SAINT, OZZY OSBOURNE, W.A.S.P.

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX": November 27th, 1942 – September 18th, 1970 (aged 27)

R.I.P. Dave Prichard (ARMORED SAINT) - November 27th, 1963 - February 28th, 1990 (aged 26)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st
Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) - November 27th, 1962 (photo credit above: James Garvin)
Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE, OZZY OSBOURNE) - November 27th, 1962



Happy 56th
Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH, LOCK UP, BRUJERIA) - November 27th, 1967
Richard West (THRESHOLD) - November 27th, 1967 

Happy 54th
Myles Richard Kennedy (SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) - November 27th, 1969

Happy 53rd
Steve Smyth (ONE MACHINE, FORBIDDEN, NEVERMORE, DRAGONLORD, TESTAMENT) - November 28, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th
THE BEATLES’ Magical Mystery Tour - November 27, 1967

Happy 53rd
GEORGE HARRISON’s All Things Must Pass - November 27, 1970
The best-selling album by a solo BEATLE.

SPIRIT’s Twelve Dreams Of Dr. Sardonicus - November 27, 1970
GENTLE GIANT’s Gentle Giant - November 27, 1970
THE KINKS’ Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One - November 27, 1970

Happy 52nd
ALICE COOPER’s Killer - November 27, 1971

Happy 41st
OZZY OSBOURNE's Speak Of The Devil - November 27th, 1982

Happy 36th
W.A.S.P.'s LIVE...In The Raw (live album) - November 27th, 1987

Happy 28th
DARK TRANQUILLITY’S The Gallery - November 27, 1995

Happy 14th
MANOWAR's Hell On Earth V - November 27th, 2009

Happy 16th
FROM THE SHALLOWS' Beyond The Unknown - November 27th, 2007

Happy 11th
FULL FORCE’s Next Level – November 27th, 2012

Happy 8th
AUTOPSY’s Skull Grinder – November 27th, 2015
DANZIG’s Skeletons – November 27th, 2015

STONE SOUR’s Straight Outta Burbank… (EP) – November 27th, 2015

Happy 3rd
AZARATH’s Saint Desecration - November 27th, 2020
CADAVER’s Edder & Bile - November 27th, 2020
DEFIANCE’s Checkmate: The Demo Collection - November 27th, 2020
DREAM THEATER’s Distant Memories – Live in London - November 27th, 2020
HATEBREED’s Weight of the False Self - November 27th, 2020
HORSE THE BAND’s Your Fault - November 27th, 2020
MORGAN ROSE’s Controlled Chaos - November 27th, 2020
PSYCROPTIC’s The Watcher of All - November 27th, 2020
SODOM’s Genesis XIX - November 27th, 2020

WITHIN THE RUINS’ Black Heart - November 27th, 2020



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews