Today In Metal History 🤘 November 27th, 2023🤘 ANTHRAX, JIMI HENDRIX, ARMORED SAINT, OZZY OSBOURNE, W.A.S.P.

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX": November 27th, 1942 – September 18th, 1970 (aged 27)





R.I.P. Dave Prichard (ARMORED SAINT) - November 27th, 1963 - February 28th, 1990 (aged 26)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) - November 27th, 1962 (photo credit above: James Garvin)

Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE, OZZY OSBOURNE) - November 27th, 1962







Happy 56th

Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH, LOCK UP, BRUJERIA) - November 27th, 1967

Richard West (THRESHOLD) - November 27th, 1967





Happy 54th

Myles Richard Kennedy (SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) - November 27th, 1969





Happy 53rd

Steve Smyth (ONE MACHINE, FORBIDDEN, NEVERMORE, DRAGONLORD, TESTAMENT) - November 28, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

THE BEATLES’ Magical Mystery Tour - November 27, 1967

Happy 53rd

GEORGE HARRISON’s All Things Must Pass - November 27, 1970

The best-selling album by a solo BEATLE.



SPIRIT’s Twelve Dreams Of Dr. Sardonicus - November 27, 1970

GENTLE GIANT’s Gentle Giant - November 27, 1970

THE KINKS’ Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One - November 27, 1970

Happy 52nd

ALICE COOPER’s Killer - November 27, 1971



Happy 41st

OZZY OSBOURNE's Speak Of The Devil - November 27th, 1982



Happy 36th

W.A.S.P.'s LIVE...In The Raw (live album) - November 27th, 1987



Happy 28th

DARK TRANQUILLITY’S The Gallery - November 27, 1995



Happy 14th

MANOWAR's Hell On Earth V - November 27th, 2009

Happy 16th

FROM THE SHALLOWS' Beyond The Unknown - November 27th, 2007

Happy 11th

FULL FORCE’s Next Level – November 27th, 2012

Happy 8th

AUTOPSY’s Skull Grinder – November 27th, 2015

DANZIG’s Skeletons – November 27th, 2015



STONE SOUR’s Straight Outta Burbank… (EP) – November 27th, 2015

Happy 3rd

AZARATH’s Saint Desecration - November 27th, 2020

CADAVER’s Edder & Bile - November 27th, 2020

DEFIANCE’s Checkmate: The Demo Collection - November 27th, 2020

DREAM THEATER’s Distant Memories – Live in London - November 27th, 2020

HATEBREED’s Weight of the False Self - November 27th, 2020

HORSE THE BAND’s Your Fault - November 27th, 2020

MORGAN ROSE’s Controlled Chaos - November 27th, 2020

PSYCROPTIC’s The Watcher of All - November 27th, 2020

SODOM’s Genesis XIX - November 27th, 2020



WITHIN THE RUINS’ Black Heart - November 27th, 2020