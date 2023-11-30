TONY MARTIN - Vinyl Version Of Thorns Album Delayed Until 2024

Former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin has checked in with the following update:

"I had hoped to have a vinyl version of Thorns out by the end of this year. The delay is purely down to my circumstances rather than any other reason. It's been a hard year in many ways. The deaths of friends and people close. Various illness including this current bout of COVID that I have, has made me focus on time. It seems precious at the moment. My head has switched off. Some would say it was never switched on!

My mind is running a million miles an hour but my head is very still, if that makes sense. So, being creative is just hard to achieve. I have to say, Scott McClellan is brilliant and has given much to be able to continue the Thorns thing; thank you Scott. And the labels have been extremely patient. So thank you, too Battlegod and Darkstar.

My intention is very much to do more and finish what I started. Clearly it's not happening this side of Christmas, so I am looking to next year now. Essentially, I am still standing so I assume all things will become focussed again. My apologies to you all for the delay and my absence. Thank you for your support. Keep rockin. Keep healthy. And be excellent to each other."

Martin recently met up with his former bandmate Tony Iommi in a “great meet” as shared on his Facebook page.

Martin posted a photo of himself with Iommi with the message: "Visited Tony Iommi today... Great meet. He is such a busy bloke at the moment but got to listen to some stuff and also show him some stuff before he had to rush off but ....very cool."

In December 2022, Iommi confirmed that Black Sabbath's I.R.S. Records-era albums, which feature Tony Martin, will be released in 2023. Martin was with Black Sabbath from 1987 - 1991, then again between 1993 - 1997. He recorded five albums with the band: The Eternal Idol (1987), Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994), and Forbidden (1995).

Iommi confirmed that the reissues would be available in 2023, although no official announcements have been made.