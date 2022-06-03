TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Release As If We Never Existed EP; "The Woman That Never Was" Video Streaming

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, have released a new EP, entitled As If We Never Existed. It is now available via Bandcamp here.

Check out the official video for new single "The Woman That Never Was" below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"Transparent"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"Transparent"

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"