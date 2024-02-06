TOTO - No New Music "Right Now" Due To "Legal Bullsh!t"

Steve Lukather has revealed that there will be no new Toto music “right now”, due to legal complications. The guitarist made the comment speaking to eonmusic at the Leslie West Tribute, which took place in Agoura Hills, California on Tuesday, January 23.

Lukather was on hand to honour the late Mountain band leader at the bash in aid of charity MusiCares along with a host of others including Doors’ legend Robbie Krieger, Bon Jovi man Phil X, and Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes.

Pressed about new music from Toto, given that the band members including Steve himself, singer Joseph Williams and pianist David Paich have all collaborated on each others’ most recent solo albums, he replied; “Not right now. There’s too much legal bullshit with that. I mean, we make records. I made a record about six months ago with all the guys. We still love each other and play.”

Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather, aka The Dogz Of Oz, recently revealed Toto’s lineup for confirmed appearances in 2024 and beyond. The duo welcome back to the band Greg Phillinganes on keyboards and vocals, alongside Shannon Forrest on drums.

The band kicks off a North American tour that features thirty appearances with Journey in arenas alongside 14 headline shows beginning in Biloxi, MS on February 9. That run will wrap on April 29 in Bridgeport, CT.

Across June and July, in to early August, the band will stage a headline tour of Europe. For fans in the UK, plans are being worked on now to stage a run of shows in early 2025. Additional appearances across the World will be announced in the coming months.

Pictured above, from left to right: Warren Ham, John Pierce, Steve Maggiora, Steve Lukather, Joseph Williams, Shannon Forrest, Greg Phillinganes.

