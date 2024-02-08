TREVOR RABIN Releases Demo Version Of "Fragile" On Digitial Services; Visualizer

Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer, and producer, released Rio - his first solo of vocal material in 34 years - in October 6 last year.

The deluxe edition of the album includes three bonus tracks, including a demo version of a track titled "Fragile". That track has now been officially released on digital services, and you can listen here, and below.

Trevor had this to say about the track: “I’m particularly pleased with the space, in terms of production, and happy with the simplicity of the lyric. Life is harsh, fickle and 'Fragile'. My intention regarding the guitar solo was for it to drip onto the “page” so to speak.”

Rio is available as a Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including 8-page LP-booklet and obi strip), both featuring bonus material, 5.1 surround sound & liner notes. Also available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180g 2LP+LP-booklet (with etching on side D), and as Digital Album.

The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself: “I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them.”

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Mistakes"

"Push"

"Oklahoma"

"Paradise"

"Thandi"

"Goodbye"

"Tumbleweed"

"These Tears"

"Egoli"

"Toxic"

The Ltd CD+Blu-ray Mediabook & Ltd Deluxe Gatefold Red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray also features the following bonus tracks:

"Spek & Polly"

"Fragile" (Demo)

"Georgia"