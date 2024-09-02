TRIUMPHER - "Spirit Invictus" Lyric Video Streaming

Triumpher will release Spirit Invictus on October 25 via No Remorse Records. A lyric video for the title track is streaming below.

Striking while the iron is still hot, Triumpher already started planning their sophomore album by the time their debut Storming The Walls was released in March 2023. Bringing their power on stages, Triumpher also performed at Up The Hammers and Keep It True Rising festivals, while they also supported Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death and Primordial.

Spirit Invictus consists of eight songs of unbound, furious and dramatic epic metal that will lay its mark on the scene of today and will lead the future.

Spirit Invictus was recorded, mixed and mastered by George Emmanuel at Pentagram Studio. Produced by George Emmanuel and Triumpher. Cover and inlay art by Mars Triumph. Graphic and layout design by Anastasia Ziazopoulou.

Available formats:

- 180gr LP gold, limited 100

- 180gr LP silver marbled, limited 200

- 180gr LP black

- CD

Tracklisting:

“Overture To Elysian”

“Arrival Of The Avenger”

“Athena (1st Chapter)”

“Spirit Invictus”

“Alexander”

“Shores Of Marathon”

“Triumpher”

“Hall Of A Thousand Storms”

"Spirit Invictus" lyric video:

“Arrival Of The Avenger” lyric video: