TRIVIUM Bassist PAOLO GREGOLETTO Undergoes Emergency Surgery; MALEVOLENCE's JOSH BAINES Steps Up For Next Shows

Trivium bassist, Paolo Gregoletto, was rushed to hospital for emergency hernia surgery last night (Wednesday, August 7). He'll be replaced on the band's upcoming live dates by Malevolence's Josh Baines.

Trivium frontman, Matt Heafy, broke the news on social media, with the following message:

"Attention! Yesterday, we arrived in Germany from America. After experiencing abdominal pain, Paolo needed to be taken to the hospital for emergency hernia surgery late in the night. The operation went well and Paolo is recovering.

Paolo will need to stay under observation for the next few days, and Josh from Malevolence will be filling in for the next few shows.

Please send your healing energy and love over Paolo’s way - you’ll be seeing him back on stage in a few days. See you tomorrow Wacken!"

Post-surgery, Paolo shared the video below, writing: "Thanks so much for the kind words and support. Hope to meet back up with the tour next week." 🤟🏻

