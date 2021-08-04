U.K.’s SOLITARY – “Spawn Of Hate” Video Released

U.K. thrash legends Solitary have revealed the new video "Spawn Of Hate," the fourth video to hail from their new album for Metalville Records, The Truth Behind The Lies. "Spawn Of Hate" is one of the fastest, most intense songs the band have ever recorded, and the raw performance footage captures that true thrash spirit that will take you crashing back to the '80s heydays. Crackling with electricity, alive with energy, this is Solitary at their savage best – harder and heavier than ever before.

The Truth Behind The Lies artwork and tracklisting:

"I Will Not Tolerate"

"The Dark...The Resilient"

"Abominate"

"Homage To The Broken"

"The Truth Behind The Lies"

"Catharsis"

"DTR (Dishonour True Reality)"

"Spawn Of Hate"

