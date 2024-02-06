UFO’s PHIL MOGG Finishes Recording Solo Album

UFO singer Phil Mogg has finished recording a solo album with the working title Mogg’s Hotel, using members from British band Voodoo Six.

A recent update from Mogg was posted on UFO’s social media accounts:

"Dear all, I have been asked for an update on my rematch with Mike Tyson. I'm not quite there yet, but making inroads to the peak of my former powers, whilst studying the magical charms of Shanky's Whipp made in Ireland (where else!). Rehab exercise has finished, the doc has signed me off, and I have been yodelling at Brighton Electric Studios and finishing up some tunes for a Moggish album - an eccentric collection of songs that will be in my spring collection and which will put some lead in your pencil. Ho Ho!”

The 75-year-old singer suffered a heart attack in September 2022 which forced UFO to cancel their North American farewell tour dates.