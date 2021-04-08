VINNIE APPICE On His Time With BLACK SABBATH - "I Kept My Eyes Open And Picked Up A Lot Of Things From Them"

Drum legend Vinny Appice is featured in a new interview with Mark Dean for Antihero.

In the following excerpt, Appice - who performed on Black Sabbath's Heaven And Hell album tour and played on its follow-up, Mob Rules - discusses his time with Sabbath, if they are just another band he worked with, or if he has a particular fondness for that period:

Says Appice: "Sabbath, well, it’s so legendary. That’s like a whole learning experience, going on tour and playing with Tony, Geezer, and Ronnie. I learned so much stuff and playing big places. Everybody’s so pro. So, I kept my eyes open and picked up a lot of things from them. No, that was absolutely special. It’s such a legendary band. It’s even more legendary now than it was when I was playing with them. Now it’s like, “Oh my God, Black Sabbath.” Legend, because it’s long enough, I guess. Yeah, that was just amazing… I was lucky to get to play in that band at that time, and then move on with Ronnie at the same time. Legendary Ronnie, legendary Dio."

