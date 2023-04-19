WARRANT, QUIET RIOT, HELIX Ontario Show Cancelled Due To "Cyber Security Incident"

Representatives for Casino Rama Resort in Rama, Ontario (Canada) have issued the following statement:

"Due to the ongoing cyber security incident this week, Casino Rama Resort has made the decision to postpone the following shows.

The Chris de Burgh concert scheduled for Friday, April 21 has been postponed to Thursday, April 27 at 8 PM, EST.

The Warrant, Quiet Riot and Helix concert scheduled for Saturday, April 22 has also been postponed, with a new date to be confirmed.

At this time, we do not expect changes to any concerts scheduled for after April 22."

Ticketing: For ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster or using My Club Rewards, your tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

Refunds: If you are unable to make the new date, you can request a refund from the original point of sale.