Watch HERETIC PLAGUE's "Briefcase Full Of Cutlery" Music Video

Heretic Plague’s “Briefcase Full Of Cutlery” video is available for streaming below. The song is found on the English grindcore duo’s caustic debut album, Context Is A Stumbling Corpse, out now on Selfmadegod Records.

Born on the fractured and hope-starved shores of the UK, Heretic Plague blends a wide range of influences into a savage cocktail of extremity, the band was created by guitarist/bassist Adam Watts, an original member of cult UK grind band Beef Conspiracy, joined by his former bandmate Tom Bradfield who provides vocals and beats for the project. Bradfield is also a member of the bands Repulsive Dissection, Twitch Of The Death Nerve, Infected Disarray, and operates the label Grindethic Records. Together, the duo introduces a vile brew of death-infused grind with horror aesthetics in the vein of Nasum, Cryptopsy, early Brutal Truth, and Pig Destroyer.

Context Is A Stumbling Corpse was recorded at Grindethic HQ, mixed and mastered by Tom Bradfield, and completed with artwork and layout by Bradfield and Midjourney

The new video for “Briefcase Full Of Cutlery” was filmed at Mill Hill Music Complex, with photography and direction by the band.

With its release, Bradfield states, “‘Briefcase Full Of Cutlery’ was one of the first tracks written by the band and the all-out death grind assault made it an obvious choice for our first promo clip. What do you keep in your briefcase? Well Heretic Plague keeps a selection of fine vintage cutlery, perfect for a bit of the old ultraviolence, and just the right fit for the average eye socket.”