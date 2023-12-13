WATCH: In 1985 GENESIS' PHIL COLLINS Portrayed Dodgy Con Man "Phil The Shill"; "Best Moments" Video

On this date (December 13) in 1985, Genesis singer, Phil Collins, was featured in a guest roll in Miami Vice.

The 11th episode in the second season of the US crime drama series, aptly titled "Phil The Shill", featured Collins portraying Phil Mayhew, a clever con artist who plays a deadly game with the cocaine dealers that detectives, James "Sonny" Crockett (Don Johnson) and Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs (Philip Michael Thomas), are shadowing.

Watch Collins' best moments below: