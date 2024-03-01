Watch JOURNEY's 2024 Stage Set-Up Come Together In New Time Lapse Video

Journey have shared the new time lapse video below, offering a look at what goes into the stage set-up for 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour.

Journey recently announced a new round of shows for their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour, hitting UK/Ireland arenas in late 2024 with very special guests, Cheap Trick.

Tickets are on sale today, Friday, March 1, here.

Dates:

October

30 - Cardiff, Wales - Utilita Arena

31 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

November

2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

4 - Belfast, Ireland - The SSE Arena

5 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

8 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

9 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

11 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena

13 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

16 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - Utilita Arena

17 - London, UK - The O2