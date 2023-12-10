Watch MICHAEL SCHENKER's MSG Entire O2 Shepherd's Bush London Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

December 10, 2023, 2 hours ago

news michael schenker msg heavy metal

Watch MICHAEL SCHENKER's MSG Entire O2 Shepherd's Bush London Show; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Guitar legend Michael Schenker brought MSG to O2 Shepherd's Bush in London, England on November 30th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show courtesy of Room With Mirrors can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Into the Arena"
"Cry for the Nations"
"Doctor Doctor" (UFO)
"Looking for Love"
"Lights Out" (UFO)
"Red Sky"
"Shoot Shoot" (UFO)
"Emergency"
"On and On"
"Let It Roll" (UFO)
"Attack of the Mad Axeman"
"Natural Thing" (UFO)
"Armed and Ready"
"Let Sleeping Dogs Lie"
"Desert Song"
"Rock Bottom" (UFO)
"Too Hot to Handle" (UFO)
"Only You Can Rock Me" (UFO)

More MSG live dates:

June
3 - Ballyshannon, Ireland - Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival
8 - Zamora, Spain - Z! Live Rock Fest

July
8 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival
29 - Pyras, Germany - Pyraser Classic Rock Night *SOLD OUT*

August
11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Fest
12 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock

Current MSG touring lineup:

- Michael Schenker (lead guitars)
- Robin McAuley (vocals; until the end of 2023)
- Steve Mann (keyboards, guitars)
- Barend Courbois (bass)
- Bodo Schopf (drums)

(Photo - Paul Bossenmaier & Tine Gennaio)



Featured Video

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

HYPERIA - "The Serpent's Cycle"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources