What If METALLICA Wrote "Down Under" By MEN AT WORK? (Video)

Finnish musician / producer Otu, who works under the banner Moonic Productions, has shared his take on what would happen if Metallica wrote the Men At Work classic, "Down Under". Check it out below, get the full version and the guitar rif preset via his Patreon page here.

Check out more Moonic Productions covers below.

If Rammstein wrote "Every Breath You Take"

If Metallica wrote "Smooth Criminal"

If Slayer wrote "Livin' On A Prayer"