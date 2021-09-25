Who Are The Greatest Guitarists?

There is something unique about a guitar player. These individuals embody rock and roll culture. They’re oozing with charisma and personality. Many music fans will agree that the guitarist is one of the coolest members of the band. In addition to this, he or she is one of the most important members. A catchy guitar riff can easily transform an ordinary song into a masterpiece that will withstand the test of time. Who are some of the greatest guitarists of all time?

Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix is widely considered one of the best guitarists ever. The American was born in Seattle, Washington but spend time traveling the world. He started in 1963 and began playing guitar at 15. During the early days of his career, he played back for the Isley Brothers. Then, he went on to play with Little Richard. Hendrix hit it big when he formed the Jimi Hendrix Experience. He quickly released three top ten hits in the United Kingdom including Purple Haze, The Wind Cries Mary, and Hey Joe. These songs showcase the talented guitarist’s skills.

He wasn't going to stop there either. Some of his best songs include Bleeding Heart, Voodoo Child, Blueberry Hill, Dolly Dagger, and Somewhere. Hendrix will always be considered one of the best guitarists in the world. Unfortunately, his career would be cut short at 27. Hendrix has plenty of time to improve and continue influencing rock and roll. Still, his short career made him one of the most popular guitarists in history.

Eric Clapton



While Eric Clapton has recently created controversy for being a so-called anti-vaxer, he is still one of the best guitarists in the world. Clapton was born in Surrey, England in 1945. The 76-year-old has been entraining fans for many, many years. During his career, he was linked to numerous acts, including George Harrison, Blind Faith, BB King, Derek and the Dominos, Cream, and The Yardbirds. Not long ago, he ranked second on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 best guitarists. He ranked 4th on Gibson’s Top 50 Guitarists of All Time list. Suffice to say, these accolades are not flukes.

Clapton is indeed one of the best guitarists. Over the years, Clapton was won 18 Grammy Awards and more. He also received the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. As a solo artist, Clapton sold at least 280 million records around the world. He is one of the best-selling musicians in the world. Some of his best songs include Layla, Pretending, Change the World, Blue Eyes Blue, Tears in Heaven, and Before You Accuse Me.

Jimmy Page

Next, you have Jimmy Page. He is another English musician who is widely considered one of the best guitarists. He has been performing for audiences since 1957. Although he is best known for playing with Led Zeppelin, he has performed with other groups too. For instance, he has played with The Yardbirds, the Black Crowes, Page and Plant, and All-Stars. He obtained international success after founding Led Zeppelin. He is recognized for creating many amazing guitar riffs. Besides being one of the best guitarists, Page is also one of the most influential musicians.

At 77-year-old, Page is still rocking with audiences. Some of his best works include Kashmir, Whole Lotta Love, Dazed and Confused, and Ten Years Gone. However, his best guitar solos can be found in Fool in the Rain, Black Mountain Side, and Black Dog. Jimmy has only gotten better with age.

Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry is another controversial figure. Nevertheless, he is still one of the best guitarists in the world too. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri in October 1926. His father, Henry, was a contractor and deacon at a church. As a result, Chuck was able to practice music during his early years. Nevertheless, he ran into trouble and was arrested for armed robbery. Berry got his break when meeting Muddy Waters. He would go on to become one of the top musicians at the time. Some of his masterpieces include Sweet Little Sixteen, No Particular Place to Go, You Never Can Tell, and My Ding-a-Ling.

Despite his controversial personal life, it is hard to deny the fact that Berry is one of history’s best guitarists.