X JAPAN Leader YOSHIKI Receives Japanese Medal Of Honor For Donations To Medical Professionals During Pandemic

Today, the Japanese Government announced that rock star Yoshiki has been awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor for his numerous charitable works, including his support and donations to frontline medical professionals during the COVID-19 crisis.

Yoshiki received the Medal with the Dark Blue Ribbon, which is awarded to individuals who have made exceptionally generous financial contributions to the national government, local governments, and public entities.

Yoshiki commented, "I am very honored to receive the Medal of Honor. I hope to continue supporting these efforts in the future. I would be grateful if the circle of charity would expand further through these activities. Thank you very much."

Last April, Yoshiki donated 10 million yen (appx. $100,000) to Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine through his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Yoshiki Foundation America. The Center researches infectious and autoimmune diseases, including COVID-19.

Yoshiki's swift action to support medical personnel fighting on the front lines inspired other celebrities, who moved to make their own donations to aid the collective national effort.

Yoshiki also donated $100,000 to the COVID-19 Relief Fund in the U.S. established by the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs and its charitable foundation MusiCares to help music artists and professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in 2020, Yoshiki donated 10 million yen (appx. $100,000) to the Japanese Red Cross Society in commemoration of the ninth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake, and donated a total of $24,000 to Meals on Wheels branches across Los Angeles for seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

He has supported numerous other humanitarian causes around the world, including donating $100,000 to disaster relief for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas in 2017.

In recognition of his active influence and philanthropy, he was selected as one of Forbes Asia’s 30 Heroes of Philanthropy in 2019.

(Photo - YSK Entertainment)