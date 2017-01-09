BravePicks 2016 - The Scribes Speak!

Kelley Simms



Top 20 of 2016

1) METAL CHURCH - XI (Rat Pak Records)

2) FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - Flotsam and Jetsam (AFM Records)

3) TESTAMENT - Brotherhood Of The Snake (Nuclear Blast)

4) DEATH ANGEL - The Evil Divide (Nuclear Blast Records)

5) FATES WARNING - Theories Of Flight (Inside Out Music)

6) OPETH - Sorceress (Moderbolaget Records)

7) MEGADETH - Dystopia (Universal)

8) MESHUGGAH - The Violent Sleep Of Reason (Nuclear Blast)

9) METALLICA - Hardwired… To Self-Destruct (Blackened)

10) GOJIRA - Magma (Roadrunner Records)

11) ABBATH - Abbath (Season Of Mist)

12) VEKTOR - Terminal Redux (Earache Records)

13) THEOCRACY - Ghost Ship (Ulterium Records)

14) ANTHRAX - For All Kings (Megaforce Records)

15) DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT - Transcendence (HevyDevy Records)

16) AVATAR - Feathers & Flesh (eOne Music)

17) HOLY GRAIL - Times of Pride and Peril (Prosthetic Records)

18) HELSTAR - Vampiro (Ellefson Music Productions)

19) HERMAN FRANK - The Devil Rides Out (AFM Records)

20) RUNNING WILD - Rapid Foray (Steamhammer / SPV)

Top 3 Concerts

METAL CHURCH - Vaudeville Mews: Des Moines, IA

TED NUGENT - Val Air Ballroom: West Des Moines, IA

JOURNEY/DOOBIE BROTHERS: Wells Fargo Arena: Des Moines, IA

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

MESSE DES MORTS MUSIC FESTIVAL — Graveland’s concert performance in November at Messe des Morts music festival in Montreal was stopped out of fear from anti-fascist protesters. I certainly don’t agree with the band’s alleged beliefs, but I still believe in freedom of speech. And besides, it’s just a concert.

OZZY AND SHARON OSBOURNE — The couple’s ongoing public marriage problems has become a full-fledged soap opera. However, we’re still waiting for new solo Ozzy material with Gus G!

DAVE MUSTAINE — OK, I get it, you’re a staunch Republican. But please stifle your political rants and play yer guitar.

VINCE NEIL — His ongoing public drunken disorderly conduct has gotten out of hand. Hopefully his pairing with Boy George on Celebrity Apprentice works out!

SUPERJOINT — Caught Up In the Gears Of Application

Although the music is aggressive and face-poundingly violent, Anslemo’s numbskull ramblings kind of ruins it.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2017?

• Millennial’s who don’t respect or know the history of metal

• People who still illegally download from torrent sites

• The CD reissue craze — It’s a waste of time and it’s just a cash grab for the labels. Plus, whatever bonus material is included usually gets listened to once and then quickly forgotten.

Thoughts On 2016

As a reviewer/features writer for a prominent metal website such as BraveWords, there are certain standards us writers like to uphold. As a reviewer, I feel I’m privileged to give my opinion about the releases I’m reviewing. And it makes my task worth it when a reader actually says they bought a particular CD on my recommendation. And believe me, it’s a serious responsibility.

That being said, it was a good year for the old guard of thrash with strong releases from Death Angel, Testament, Anthrax, Flotsam and Jetsam, Metallica and Megadeth.

Metal Predictions For 2017

• I will go to more concerts, I will become a better hockey player, and I will play my drum set more often this year!

• I’m looking forward to strong releases from Kreator, Grave Digger and Overkill! And hopefully from Iced Earth, too (to be released in May via Century Media).

• Expect Black Country Communion to be back with a stellar new album from the original gang of four consisting of Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, Joe Bonamassa and Derek Sherinian.

• Hopefully, more rockers will consider writing their memoirs such as Sebastian Bach, Carmine Appice and Harley Flanagan did in 2016.

• The new concept of Metalhead Box (www.themetalheadbox.com) will successfully catch on.

Read more rants below:

Mark Gromen

Greg Pratt

Carl Begai

Jason Deaville

Kim Baarda

Aaron Small

David Perri

Check out our BravePicks 2016 countdown where Metallica reigned supreme here.