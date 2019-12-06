BravePicks 2019 - D-A-D's A Prayer For The Loud #26
December 6, 2019, an hour ago
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
26) D-A-D – A Prayer For The Loud (AFM)
Still rocking past the midnight hour, D-A-D or Disneyland After Dark have returned with their first album in 8 years with A Prayer For The Loud. After achieving international success with the song “Sleeping My Day Away” 30 years ago, the Danish rockers are still going strong and it’s evident with this new opus of intriguing lyrics, song arrangements, and nasty guitar licks. A Prayer For The Loud was answered and results in one of the top albums of 2019.
In a BraveWords feature, vocalist/guitarist Jesper Binzer spoke about the preparation of the new album and why it took 8 years for a follow-up.
Binzer said, “Loads of reasons...first of all maybe the fact that we needed a break to reload batteries. Touring has become such an important part of our lives and it does take time and energy away from inwards action. We did an album tour called 2 Classic Albums in 1 Night, and even by the first gig I knew it could become the death of us, spending too much time in the past. But also the fact that we needed to recalibrate our personal systems - we needed to find a new way to be rockers, some things are not as elegant at 53 years old as when you're young.”
Speaking about the inspiration behind the album title, Binzer relayed “It was one of the first lines of lyric that popped into my head for this album - I have always been drawn towards people who dared speak their mind and who are not afraid of making some noise - people who dare to show who they are, are my favorite people. But the lyrics take it further - it's a song about the rock fans and our culture as a rock band we're celebrating.”
