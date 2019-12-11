BravePicks 2019 - DESTRUCTION's Born To Perish #21
As Dark Angel famously said, “Time Does Not Heal”, but it certainly moves fast and here we are again, staring at our annual BravePicks countdown where the devout scribes at BraveWords get to stand up and shout! 2019, yet another banner year for extreme music, whether you call it heavy metal or not. We do, cuz we wear it on our sleeves! So the votes are in and the compiling is complete! It's time to crown the winners and put the noose around the bands that truly let us down.
So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2019 each day in December!
Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), Top 3 Concerts, What/Who Needs To Stop In 2019? and Metal Predictions For 2020. All will be showcased come the New Year!
So let’s commence the good, bad and ugly of 2019! First up, the Top 30 releases of 2019!
BravePicks 2019
21) DESTRUCTION – Born To Perish (Nuclear Blast)
Reinvigorated but still full of eternal devastation, German thrash legends Destruction returned this year with deadly attack of primal beats and pulverizing riffs. This is no normal Destruction as they are now a four piece and featured an injection of thrashing majesty with a second guitarist, Damir Eskić. Backed by Schmier’s signature snarling vocals and some imaginative bass and drum work, Born To Perish shows that age hasn’t softened up these German fiends! Born To Perish deservedly takes its spot on our countdown!
In a BW feature story, Schmier spoke about the band’s mindset when preparing for Born To Perish: "We always keep an eye on our past, and this time I listened to the previous album before I started writing for Born To Perish. I asked myself what I wanted to hear from us this time, and tried to keep the songs more basic. I realized that some of the stuff we've done over the last few years doesn't work that well live. When we rehearsed the first couple new songs, it felt so good because they really have a great flow. It was important to recap what we did before and realize what didn't work on the last album. Born To Perish is punchy as fuck, and I think it's flawless because we got the optimum out of the songwriting process."
22) TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION - High In The Saddle (eOne)
23) EXHUMED - Horror (Relapse)
24) DEATH ANGEL - Humanicide (Nuclear Blast)
25) BEAST IN BLACK - From Hell With Love (Nuclear Blast)
26) D-A-D - A Prayer For The Loud (AFM)
27) IDLE HANDS - Mana (Eisenwald)
28) HELL FIRE - Mania (Riding Easy)
29) SOILWORK - Verkligheten (Nuclear Blast)
30) MEMORIAM – Requiem For Mankind (Nuclear Blast)