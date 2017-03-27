SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY's Track-By-Track Look Back On W.A.R.P.E.D Solo Album - "'Amazing Grace' Is One Of The Few Covers I've Ever Recorded"

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at his rendition of "Amazing Grace" below.

Caffery: "Today's song from the W.A.R.P.E.D. CD is one of the few covers I've ever recorded. 'Amazing Grace' was a kinda last minute, spur of the moment track.

There was some European press in the studio doing a report on the album. Paul Morris was hanging out and we were actually mixing at the time. There was a grand piano in the main recording room. Paul, or 'Liquorace' as we called him, started playing. I had the idea about singing this song and placing somewhere on the record. Paul started playing it and we did one take after we set the mics up. This was it. I compiled the war sounds from a bunch of sound bytes from many wars. The song that follows, 'Piece Be With You', is about a soldier who died in battle; this was that soldier singing from the battlefield. Praying for his soul if he passed in the battle.

On this somber and cold Sunday in New York it seems very fitting to post this. After we saw more senseless attacks of terror this week I pray for those who lost family and friends in London and anywhere else around the world.

Peace."

Check out Caffery's rundown of the other tracks on W.A.R.P.E.D:

- "Home Is Where The Hell Is"

- "God Damn War"

- "Fool, Fool"

- "Iraq Attack"

- "W.A.R.P,E.D."

- "State of The Head"