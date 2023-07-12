10 Most Memorable Classic Rock Guitar Solos – Exploring The Legends

By Ron Clark



In fact, classic rock has almost always been known for its iconic guitar solos that put everyone in their feels. Many have left lasting impressions throughout rock history, but if we have to point to 10 favorites, this would be it.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin (Jimmy Page)

This epic guitar solo is considered one of the greatest of all time. It starts off slow and gradually builds in intensity, showcasing Jimmy Page's exceptional skill and creativity.

Jimmy Page’s solo during Stairway to Heaven is often regarded as one of the most epic guitar solos of all time across all genres. For starters, it lasted a solid two minutes and demonstrated Page’s master control of his double-necked Gibson EDS-1275 guitar.

Likely the most remarkable aspect of Page's solo in "Stairway to Heaven" is the vast range of techniques he uses. He effortlessly incorporates multiple genres, including notes of blues, folk, and rock. This ultimately creates such a rich and dynamic solo. Furthermore, the use of bends, slides, vibrato, hammer-ons, and pull-offs adds an unprecedented depth to the song.

“Hotel California” by the Eagles (Don Felder and Joe Walsh)

If there is anything better than a solo solo, it’s a dual guitar solo. Don Felder and Joe Walsh jamming together bring about one of the most memorable dual-guitar performances. But it’s easy to distinguish one another because Felder's part is melodic and smooth, while Walsh picks up the tone and energy with bluesy flair.

They play around with each other's talents coming back to synchronized sections that result in the ultimate climax. Let’s not forget that the solo depicts warm tones to link with the emotional lyrics. It perfectly matches the mood. Because of this genius duo, it remains a top dual solo for classic rock.

“Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

This incredible and timeless solo is played by David Gilmour. David showcases an absolutely extraordinary set of emotions and skills. The solo starts with soulful chords and melodies but builds in anticipation of intense emotion and sound. But that is just the first part.

The solo's second part takes off and showcases fast runs and notes that hit home so hard and loud the next town could hear them. Don’t mistake the fast runs for harshness. Gilmour's solo is warm and distinct, perfectly pairing with the song’s introspective mood. David Gilmour is often known as a legend at guitar.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (Allen Collins and Gary Rossington)

Yet another dual solo that can’t be forgotten is the one by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Allen Collins and Gary Rossington give fans something they will never forget. Their solos focus on delivering speed like no other through soaring bends and straight passionate guitar playing.

The song is known for its emotional tugging paired with Southern rock tones. It makes it one of the classics. But it’s paired with somewhat twangy blues to offer us something original. Something that is often called twin guitar magic. By the time these two build anticipation to reach the climax of the solo, fans feel as if they just went through the entire story with them.

“Crossroads” by Cream (Eric Clapton)

This solo is nothing other than a high-energy showcase of Clapton's blues-rock masterclass. Clapton is not waiting to grab the listener's attention with his fiery and expressive playing. A combination of blues, rock, and jazz creates a unique and captivating sound.

He explores melodic riffs, the fastest runs, and soulful bends, bringing out the best technique and creative flair. Every single note has a purpose in this solo. It’s shown in the dynamics. There is a lot of movement between softer passages and explosive bursts, keeping listeners on their toes. It’s because of this very bit where control over the dynamic range makes this a top solo.

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses (Slash)

This wouldn’t be a list of 10 iconic solos in classic rock without Guns N’ Roses. It begins with an absolutely soulful melody. Then the intensity builds, bringing us very fast runs and emotional bends.

Slash's tone and melodic sensibility make the solo memorable, while its climactic peak leaves a lasting impact. It showcases his musicality and cements his status as an iconic guitarist. He uses a Les Paul guitar and Marshall amplifiers to bring that warm yet powerful sound to match the mood and aesthetic.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses (Slash)

Yet another memorable moment by Slash from Guns N’ Roses is the solo from Sweet Child o’ Mine. This iconic guitar solo starts with an intro riff that immediately grabs attention. It also is a solo that showcases his technical skills through melodic phrasing. He uses combinations of soulful bends, insanely fast runs, and his beautiful use of vibrato.

Because of all this, the tone is rich. The emotional journey and storytelling done through his guitarwork are why it is such a famous solo. Not to mention the song's enduring popularity has made it a timeless piece that even those outside of classic rock are aware.

"Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin (Jimmy Page)

Another classic by Jimmy Page is the gritty and dynamic Black Dog. The opening guitar riff is easily recognized because it sets the tone for the rest of the track. His riff is truly a lesson in precision and groove. He does this by combining head-nodding blues-based licks with relentless rhythm.

What is unique about this solo is that Page is able to switch between rhythm and lead guitar showing he is a master of all. His technical delivery of incredible runs, soulful bends, and improvising on the spot is what listeners love. He was able to achieve such a great moment through the combination of his Gibson Les Paul guitar, a Marshall amplifier, and many effects.

“Sultans Of Swing” by Dire Straits (Mark Knopfler)

The Sultans of Swing is made notable thanks to Knopfler's guitar playing. We can characterize it through its fingerpicking style and soulful sounds. The song opens immediately drawing fans in thanks to its melodic hooks and intricate fingerwork. But as the song goes it is Knopfler's guitar that becomes a storyteller. He weaves this narrative with incredible precision that changes between rhythm and lead.

This style focuses on arpeggios combined with bluesy licks and some impressive dynamic chord progressions. This is what makes the emotional expressions incredible. This leaves us with a warm and rich tone that is done through Knopfler’s Fender Stratocaster and amplification combo. This is how he gets the laid-back nostalgic feel that connects with listeners.

“All Along The Watchtower” by Jimi Hendrix

Leaving with one of the most well-known legends himself is the solo of All Along the Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix. This solo is a little different than past top 10 mentions because Hendrix brings a visionary approach to it. Through his expertise, he brings in guitar tracks that utilize stereo panning and spatial effects to bring a three-dimensional sonic landscape to his listeners.

Because of this, the result is incredible, offering us something rich that vibrates in our soul. This iconic performance is known as one of the best covers of all time. The original of course comes from legend Bob Dylan himself. Hendrix’s playing has both soulful expressions in his solos and when he’s just strumming away. It’s truly an iconic moment.

Making Your Own Wave

With this inspired list you may be feeling like you want to get behind the guitar yourself. Starting out with beginner guitar songs is not a bad idea. Soon you could be replicating these iconic solos or creating your own.

The important part about all these iconic solos is the way they make us feel. All offer their own emotional connection through their brilliant technique and masterful chord playing. That’s why you’ll find these songs on the greatest of all time list! !