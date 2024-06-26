10-Year Old Metal Guitarist Floors SIMON COWELL On America's Got Talent - "You Turned Into This Rock Goddess"; Video

Things on Tuesday's America's Got Talent were not what they seemed, when a seemingly demure young girl, Maya Neelakantan, broke out into an instrumental version of Papa Roach's banger "Last Resort" in what she explained was her first time on stage, reports Entertainment Weekly.

"You know what I love about this audition," judge Simon Cowell said, "you just weren't expecting this. You were so shy, and you're 10! And then you turned into, like, this rock goddess."

Indeed, Maya, who said she was from India, began playing a more traditional song slowly, then she cranked it up, grinning and moving to the beat, like a rock 'n' roll veteran.

Read more at Entertainment Weekly, and watch her audition in the video below: