25 Years Of SABATON - Heroes Album Listening Party Streaming (Video)

Internationally acclaimed heavy metallers, Sabaton, are celebrating their 25-year milestone in the music industry. They have shared a new livestream video along with the following message:

"Presenting our seventh listening party! This time we blast Heroes, an album that was released in May 2014. It’s unbelievable to think it’s been 10 whole years since we dropped this record. Grab some snacks and beers, and join in on the fun as we travel back in time and reminisce on a very special era for Sabaton. You'll even find out what Chris did to Hannes while he was recording drums in the studio! It’s a good one, and it’s funny as hell! Enjoy!"

Sabaton have also issued the following merch update:

"It’s time for us to shed light on this month’s celebratory 25th Anniversary merch! Drum roll please…

Since we’re celebrating our seventh studio album this month, we are happy to introduce our special edition Heroes t-shirt in a unique Green Emerald colour! Isn’t she a beauty?

We’ve also unleashed our collectible Heroes metal wall sign featuring reworked album artwork. There are now 7 of these wall signs in circulation with another 3 to go until the collection is complete, so make sure you’ve got them all!"

Go to this location to shop.

Experience the explosive power of Sabaton’s legendary stage show in Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours, premiering on October 11. Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam’s iconic Ziggo Dome venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of Sabaton’s monumental stage presence and showcases the band’s ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal.

With sold-out arenas, quadruple-platinum sales, and a legion of loyal fans spanning the globe, Sabaton brings their bombastic live experience to cinemas worldwide. From the heart-pounding energy to the immersive stage design featuring military props and historical themes, every moment is a testament to the band’s unparalleled showmanship.

Join Sabaton and their devoted fans as they create an unforgettable live experience complete with spectacular pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound. Sabaton - The Tour To End All Tours is a celebration of music, camaraderie, and the unbreakable bond between Sabaton and their fans.

This is the ultimate heavy metal experience, celebrating the largest tour Sabaton has ever embarked on.

Pär Sundström says: “In 2023, we embarked on our biggest tour ever, and in Europe alone, we covered over 50,000 kilometers with a dedicated team of 170 amazing people, 9 buses, 12 trucks, and even a tank! "The Tour To End All Tours" was an unforgettable journey for each of us – unique, thrilling, and deeply eye-opening. We wanted to share this extraordinary experience with everyone, especially those who couldn’t attend our live shows for whatever reason.”

“Coming from humble beginnings, performing at the sold-out Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was a surreal and monumental achievement for us. We hope you enjoy the Sabaton experience and we’re confident you won’t be disappointed! October 11th. Mark that date on your calendar,” Pär adds.

Tickets go on sale August 26. For more info on this project, head here. Watch a video trailer below: