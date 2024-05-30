50 Years Later, THIN LIZZY Release First-Ever Music Video For "Whiskey In The Jar"

Thin Lizzy classic, "Whiskey In The Jar", has received its first official music video, more than 50 years after its initial release.

"Whiskey In The Jar", one of the most recognizable rock songs of the 70s, started out with Phil Lynott messing around in Thin Lizzy’s rehearsal studio, as he started busking the old Irish folk song "Whiskey In The Jar", which dates back to the 1700s. Their then manager remarked upon it and insisted that the band record it, against their gut instincts. The single was released in November 1972 and rose to #6 on the UK singles chart. However, the song didn’t sit well with the band, and despite its success, they left it off their forthcoming album.

Since then, the song, in arrangements influenced by the Lizzy version, has gone on to be covered by artists such as U2, Metallica, Belle & Sebastian, The Pogues, Pulp, Bryan Adams, Gary Moore and Simple Minds.

After a two-year struggle for recognition, Thin Lizzy had finally scored a breakthrough hit. It paved the way for the Vagabonds Of The Western World album, the sound of nascent Lizzy finally finding their feet and starting on their journey to be one of the greatest rock bands of the 70s and for Philip to be recognized as one of the best songwriters of his generation.

Thin Lizzy founding member tells Hot Press: "The way it came about was very strange. We were rehearsing upstairs in this pub and we couldn’t get any inspiration. I was actually reading a book I was so bored. Then Phil picked up a Fender Telecaster and started singing all these Irish songs. He was doing, ‘Wild Rover’ and stuff like that, just for a laugh. I’m just thinking, ‘When are we going home?’

"Then Phil started on ‘Whiskey In The Jar’ and I picked up my guitar and played along. Our manager, Ted Carroll, who had come in with a new amp for me to try out, asked what was that song we were playing. Phil said we were only messing about, but it was ‘Whiskey In The Jar’. Ted then said, ‘Have you got a single yet?’ and we said, ‘Yeah, ‘Black Boys On The Corner’ So he said, ‘Why not put ‘Whiskey…’ on the B-side?’

"Anyway, we recorded it – that was the biggest challenge of my life – I didn’t know how to approach it as it was an Irish ballad. We were used to doing rock and blues, not Irish ballads. Myself and Philip played acoustic guitars on it and after that was finished they all looked at me and said, ‘What are you going to do?’"

Read more at Hot Press, and watch the new video below:

To celebrate Vagabonds Of The Western World’s golden anniversary, deluxe CD and LP sets featuring rarities, radio sessions, unreleased music, rare photos, extensive sleevenotes by Mark Blake, and memorabilia were released back in November. The reissue suite also includes the album remixed in Dolby Atmos, a first for any Thin Lizzy record.

Vagabonds Of The Western World 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

CD1 - Vagabonds Of The Western World

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I’m Away"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Black Boys On The Corner" (Single B-Side)

"Randolph’s Tango" (Single A-Side)

"Broken Dreams" (Single B-Side)

"The Rocker" (Single A-Side edit)

"Here I Go Again" (Single B-Side)

"A Ride In The Lizzymobile" (Single B- Side)

CD2 - Radio Sessions

John Peel Session November 28, 1972

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Suicide"

"Black Boys On The Corner"

RTE Radio Eireann Session

"1969 Rock Suicide"

"Broken Dreams"

"Eddie’s Blues/Blue Shadows"

John Peel Session August 7, 1973

"Vagabond of the Western World"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"Little Girl in Bloom"

John Peel Session August 16, 1973

"Randolph’s Tango"

"The Rocker"

"Slow Blues"

Bob Harris Session September 17, 1973

"Randolph’s Tango"

"Little Girl in Bloom"

"The Rocker"

CD3 - Live, Rarities, Demos & Outtakes

Radio One In Concert Paris Theatre July 26, 1973

"The Rocker"

"Thing’s Ain’t Working Out Down At The Farm"

"Slow Blues"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"Suicide"

"The Rocker" (Take 1 Instrumental)

"Little Girl In Bloom" (Take 3)

"Gonna Creep Up On You" (Take 2 Instrumental)

"Slow Blues" (Take 2 Instrumental)

"Here I Go Again "(Extended Version)

"Suicide" (gtr Needles And Pins Jam) (Lynott)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Alternate Mix Extended Version)

"Black Boys On The Corner" (Alternate Mix)

"Gonna Creep Up On You" (Acetate)

"Baby’s Been Messin’" (Acetate)

Blu-Ray: Vagabonds Of The Western World

Atmos Mix / 5.1 Mix / Stereo Mix

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I’m Away"

Bonus Atmos Mixes

"Whiskey In Jar" (Single A-Side)

"Black Boys On The Corner" (Single B-Side)

"Randolph’s Tango" (Single A-Side)

"Broken Dreams" (Single B-Side)

"The Rocker" (Single A-Side Edit)

"Here I Go Again" (Single B-Side)

"A Ride In The Lizzymobile" (Single B-Side)

"Whiskey In The Jar" (Full Version)

"The Rocker" (Single Edit):