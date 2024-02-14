70000 Tons Of Metal 2024: Pre-Cruise Parties Recap Video Released

The 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival sailed January 29 to February 2 from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back, on board the luxury passenger vessel Freedom Of The Seas.

Organizers have released the video below, stating: "Sailors from across the globe make their way to Miami, known as the Cruise Capital of the World, in anticipation of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024. Miami Beach entices visitors with its vibrant nightlife, offering a myriad of nightclubs, upscale hotels, exceptional dining options, and, of course, one of America's most iconic beaches.

"Sailors and Survivors from 71 nations have made a remarkable comeback at our event this year, completely taking over Miami Beach in a sea of black t-shirts.

"The beach party and other pre-cruise events span the entire day, extending well into the night. With Embarkation Day just around the corner, Sailors are busy getting themselves ready for the start of 70000 Tons Of Metal 2024. Excitement fills the air as spirits soar, the anticipation builds as everyone eagerly awaits the start of the Ultimate Heavy Metal Vacation at sea."

With the recent completion of the 2024 edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival, details of next year's cruise have emerged.

Sailors, brace yourselves for another epic voyage! The 2025 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, will take us back to an absolute fan-favorite port that hasn't been visited in a decade - Ocho Rios, Jamaica! Taking place January 30 – February 3, 2025.

60 Bands, 4 Days, 1 Cruise Ship, and only 3000 Tickets. This is 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

On 70000 Tons Of Metal you get unrestricted festival access to all 120 live shows on board, 70000 Tons Of Karaoke until sunrise, Jamming In International Waters – the Official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam which writes heavy metal history every year, clinics and work-shops with the musicians, our infamous belly flop contest, shore excursions with your favorite artists, and much more!

Everyone on board is a VIP, we don’t have assigned seating (this is a heavy metal cruise after all), and most importantly the bars on our ship never close – you heard us, bars that never close!

On this life changing adventure you will spend five days and four nights at sea mingling side-by-side with your favorite artists in this incredibly fan-friendly scenario that has no comparison. It’s like having an All-Access backstage pass!

