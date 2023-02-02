70000 Tons Of Metal - Fan-Filmed Live Video Of EVERGREY, AMORPHIS, KREATOR, VICIOUS RUMORS, KAMELOT And DRAGONFORCE Available

February 2, 2023, 45 minutes ago

Strohca Metal Media has shared single-cam footage of some of the bands that have performed on the current 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise. Check out video of Evergrey Kreator, Kamelot, DragonForce

Evergrey 

Amorphis

Kreator

Kamelot

Vicious Rumors

DragonForce

 

70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise is on board The Freedom Of The Seas from Miami, Florida to Bimini, The Bahamas from January 30 to February 3.

 

 

 

 



