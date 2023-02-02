70000 Tons Of Metal - Fan-Filmed Live Video Of EVERGREY, AMORPHIS, KREATOR, VICIOUS RUMORS, KAMELOT And DRAGONFORCE Available
February 2, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Strohca Metal Media has shared single-cam footage of some of the bands that have performed on the current 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise. Check out video of Evergrey Kreator, Kamelot, DragonForce
Evergrey
Amorphis
Kreator
Kamelot
Vicious Rumors
DragonForce
70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise is on board The Freedom Of The Seas from Miami, Florida to Bimini, The Bahamas from January 30 to February 3.