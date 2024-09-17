80s Throwback: Celebrating 6 of the Greatest Songs from Metal’s Most Important Decade

The 1980s is remembered as a key decade for heavy metal. A time when it went from a more primitive sound to the awesome stadium rock that we often listen to today. Over these ten years, heavy metal became a worldwide phenomenon, but which were the tracks that made this come about? Join us on a tour of the rock decade that was as we seek to shine a light on some of the true classics of that time.

Metallica - Master of Puppets

Ask any Metallica fan their favorite song and Master of Puppets will surely be near the top of the list.

The title track from their 1986 album, this song has many hallmarks of what make Metallica so good, including their intense energy, technical wizardry, and snappy lyrics. James Hetfield's powerful vocals really come through on this track, while Lars Ulrich's relentless drumming keeps the song chugging along.

Let’s not forget the memorable chorus, either, that has helped make the song a true anthem over the years. We have no idea how many bands this song has influenced but it’s safe to say the number is in the thousands. A true classic.

Motörhead - Ace of Spades

We can’t know exactly what was going through Lemmy’s head while he was penning one of rock’s most iconic tracks of all time, but it’s safe to say he was thinking about living life in the fast lane.

The song’s title alludes to the singer’s difficulty in gambling responsibly, but they could also mean that he saw all of life as a bit of gamble: major events often hinge on heads-or-tails decisions, like in games of cards.

Yet putting all this aside, Ace of Spades is simply a beast of a song in a musical sense. Its driving rhythm and powerful riff continue to amaze metal listeners to this very day.

Iron Maiden - Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden's self-titled debut album, released in 1980, introduced the world to the band's unique brand of traditional heavy metal. The title track Iron Maiden is a classic example of their sound, featuring Paul Di'Anno's powerful vocals, Steve Harris's galloping bass lines, and Dave Murray and Adrian Smith's intricate guitar work.

The song's memorable chorus and catchy guitar riff have made it a fan favorite for decades. We realize that some people may opt for other great Maiden tracks ahead of this, but for we’ve chosen this because of how it announces the band’s arrival on the international metal scene.

Slayer - Raining Blood

Slayer are known for their aggressive sound, and Raining Blood is a perfect example of their style.



The song, from their 1983 album Show No Mercy is a relentless assault on the senses and is a landmark in the development of thrash metal. Their use of sound effects and whining guitar feedback to introduce the song set a new precedent in atmospheric metal tracks.



The track then goes on to take fans on a four-minute rollercoaster ride of exhilarating licks and furious drumming, before ending as it began: a torrent of rain in the middle of a storm.



The track is one of many reasons why metal fans continue to revere Slayer as one of the all-time greats.



Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train

You can’t beat a bit of Ozzy and this classic heavy metal anthem shows the Sabbath frontman at his very best.

Starting with Ozzy’s demonic laugh and shout of “All Aboard!” the track entertains its fans with a delicious riff and typically soaring vocals. While the lyrics may be somewhat cryptic, they add to the song's appeal and lead us to wonder just what this crazy train that Ozzy’s speaking about.

The tune is a timeless classic and an outright earworm: in fact, we’re going to bet that you have the tune stuck in your head just from reading this, right?

Judas Priest - Breaking the Law

Judas Priest, a pioneering force in heavy metal, forged their own unique sound and this is a great example of it.



Breaking the Law, a standout from the seminal album British Steel has an infectious chorus and whenever the band play it live, they deliver an energetic performance thanks to its unique energy.



Priest fans have cemented it as a metal classic and it deserves its place on any list of top metal songs.

Disclaimer! This is by no means an official list of best songs, but the writer’s personal appeal. Feel free to agree or disagree with the choices as you please!