A Friend Bet GRAHAM NASH He Couldn't Write A Song In 20 Minutes... Became CROSBY, STILLS, & NASH's Biggest Hit; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of a song that was written on a bet. Graham Nash was staying with a friend in Hawaii and was getting ready to leave the island to go home when his friend said, 'if you’re such a big shot songwriter let’s see if you can write a song before you go... I’ll bet you 500 bucks you can’t.' Well needless to say he wrote a song quickly and let’s just say he won the bet… oh ya, and it also became his legendary group Crosby Stills & Nash’s biggest hit… Up next in an exclusive interview, this legend shares the story… as well as the story of their classic hit 'Our House' on Professor Of Rock.