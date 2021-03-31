A KILLER’S CONFESSION Featuring Former MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist WAYLON REAVIS Streaming “Light To Darkness” Video

A Killer's Confession, the band led by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis have released a brand new song "Light To Darkness" via Wake Up! Music Rocks (a division of Wake Up! Music). This is the second song to be released this year and is from the band's highly anticipated third album coming out later this year.

The first single "Remember" was released on January 27 and the song is currently charting on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts. The video has already surpassed 1/2 million views on YouTube.

Stream "A Light To Darkness" here and watch the video below.

Formed in 2016 in Cleveland, OH, A Killer's Confession (AKC) is led by vocalist Waylon Reavis and consists of Morgan Bauer (drums), JP Cross (bass), and Tommy Church (guitar).

The debut album from AKC Unbroken was released in May 2017 via EMP Group, the label founded by Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson. The first single, "A Killer's Confession", featured Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. After the contract term ended with EMP Group, the band self-released their next three singles ("Angel On The Outside," "I Wish," and "Reanimated") all to critical and commercial acclaim, racking up over 2 million cumulative streams on Spotify.

In 2019, Pepper Gomez, the founder and CEO of Chicago and Miami based Wake Up! Music Group signed A Killer’s Confession. The band’s sophomore album The Indifference Of Good Men was produced by Sahaj Ticotin (vocalist for Ra) in Los Angeles, CA. It included the single "Numb,” along with the previously released singles "I Wish,” “Reanimated,” and "Angel On The Outside.” The band is managed by Jeromy Jerome for FM Music Management.