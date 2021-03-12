A RISING FORCE Premier "Love And War" Music Video

Undertow, the debut album from A Rising Force, the band featuring Mark Westlund (vocals, guitar), Brian Lorenson (bass, vocals), Lane Allen (drums, vocals), and Leni DiMancari (guitars, vocals), is set for release on May 7 via HighVolMusic. A video for the first single, "Love And War", can be found below.

The album was written in the fall of 2019 through the summer of 2020 and recorded in in the fall of 2020. Undertow features 10 tracks including a cover of the Warrant hit, "Uncle Tom's Cabin".

Tracklisting:

"Undertow"

"Love And War"

"Crushed"

"Freaks"

"Black Eyed Suzy"

"Yesterdaze Hell"

"Giza"

"War Machine"

"Uncle Tom's Cabin"

"Retribution"

"Love And War" video:

A Rising Force is also part of the 'Rock Across America Tour' featuring Ron Keel Band and Every Mother's Nightmare. "Like everyone else we are hopeful that we can get out and play some dates to support the new album, we will see. We are excited about the new album and possibilities," says Leni DiMancari.

(Photo - Mark Walentiny)