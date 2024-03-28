AC/DC Back At #1 On Billboard’s "Hard Rock Digital Song Sales" Chart

AC/DC earned their title as one of the most successful and bestselling hard rock bands in history many, many years ago, reports Forbes. The group could cease all operations right now and remove their music from all platforms, and they’d still rank as one of the most popular acts in their genre. Thankfully, they’re not doing that, as it’s clear that Americans still love their music – enough to send the band back to the top spot on one Billboard chart.

This week, AC/DC returns to #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The chart company publishes the ranking to show which tunes classified as hard rock - a subgenre of rock - actually sold the most copies in the country in each tracking period. Since it’s focused on purchases only, it’s different from other, similar lists, like the Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, which include all forms of consumption.

AC/DC is back at #1 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart with their beloved smash, “Thunderstruck”. That cut returns to the highest rung after sitting in second place last period.

As “Thunderstruck” soars to #1, AC/DC trades places with last week’s ruler. Disturbed’s “The Sound Of Silence” is down to #2 after running the show on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales last frame. That tune has been gaining in popularity recently thanks to an inventive remix that helped bring that rock band to Billboard’s dance charts for the first time.

