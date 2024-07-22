AC/DC Back At #1 On Two US Billboard Charts

AC/DC regularly bounces around several Billboard charts, according to a new report from Forbes. The hard rock outfit usually has at least one album performing well enough to appear on a few lists, as well as several songs. While it’s not odd to see the group’s name on the weekly rankings, they don’t often get a chance to rule.

This week, AC/DC is in charge once again. The band returns to the summit on not one, but two different Billboard tallies this frame, as one of their most beloved tracks is a smash once again.

“Thunderstruck” lifts to #1 on a pair of rankings in America this week. The single steps up one space on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart to rule again. The hit trades places with “Everlong” by Foo Fighters, which dips to second place.

Over on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, the same beloved tune is also in charge. “Thunderstruck” bolts from #3 to #1, appearing as the bestselling hard rock cut in the country. It takes over for Nickelback’s “Rockstar,” which was, appropriately, based on its name, ruling last time around.

“Thunderstruck” is about to hit a very momentous milestone on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. This frame marks its fifty-first running the show on the tally. If it can muster one more at some point, it will become the rare smash to spend 52 weeks, or an entire year, atop any Billboard list.

Read more at Forbes.com.