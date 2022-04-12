AC/DC - BON SCOTT Biopic Director J.R. GETCHES Dead At 64

Writer, musician, director, J.R. Getches, died April 11, 2022 in Houston, TX. from Angiosarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels.

Getches, a graduate of UVA Film School, was slated to direct the highly-anticipated Bon Scott biopic entitled, Bon Scott - The Legend of AC/DC. The film that was set to star actor and musician, Rob Liotti, in the lead role as the raucous Australian vocalist, was being pursued by NBCUniversal, private equity, and other heavy-hitters when the Bon Scott Estate and AC/DC - notably, AC/DC’s founder and rhythm guitarist, Malcom Young - moved to block the project by refusing to license original AC/DC tracks for the film “at any price.” He was 64.

Getches was respected and admired as a consummate musician performing with the likes of B.B. King, Stanley Jordan, and Steve Vai and wrote a #1 selling children’s song on the “Julie and the Starfish & Other Lullabies.” He also composed music for the Princeton Ballet and the Annabelle Gonzalez Dance theater and co-created “Celebrity Wake-up Call” with Pamela Anderson. His musical resume included stints as a guitarist with: Native Tongue, The Poppies (CBS Records), Christine Lavine (Rounder Records), and The Bette Williams Band (Euphoria Records), along with touring internationally.

Actor and musician, Rob Liotti, said: “This is an exceptionally tragic loss for many, many people. J.R. was one of the kindest, selfless human beings that I’ve ever known. He was multi-talented and touched so many people’s lives in the most positive of ways. It is a huge loss...”

Getches is survived by his wife Christina, his step-daughter, his siblings, and his nephews and nieces.

