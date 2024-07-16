AC/DC Classic Cracks TikTok Billboard Top 50

TikTok is known as the place where new hits and rising artists break these days, reports Forbes. The music industry uses the social media platform to promote just-dropped cuts, and it’s given many musicians a way to cut through the noise and make themselves known when they might otherwise not have had a chance to do so.

The platform is largely focused on what’s new and what’s next, but there’s also a place for older releases as well. This week, on Billboard’s chart that focuses specifically on what’s performing the best on TikTok, one of the most successful rock bands of all time returns and earns a brand new hit - one that’s not actually that new at all.

AC/DC returns to the TikTok Billboard Top 50 this week. The tally, introduced by the chart company last year, lists the tracks that are the most popular (and most used) on TikTok each tracking period in the US.

The Australian rockers launch their smash “Thunderstruck” on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 this time around. The tune is new to the tally, and it opens at #48. That’s fairly low on the 50-spot popularity ranking, but it’s still an important win for the group.

Read the full report at Forbes.

Forbes recently reported that AC/DC have the receipts to show just how successful they are - and that they have claimed one of the most coveted and impressive awards in the music industry, which also highlights their incredible popularity.

The Australian group earned their first diamond-certified single as “Thunderstruck” collected the honor. The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certifies tracks and albums once they hit certain consumption thresholds, and the organization recently named the smash a diamond hit.

In the US, both albums and individual tunes can be certified diamond after shifting 10 million equivalent units. That number now includes both pure sales and streaming activity.

“Thunderstruck” is AC/DC’s first diamond-certified single in America. Amazingly, the tune had not earned a single certification before it went diamond. The RIAA awarded it gold (for half a million), then platinum (for one million), and then diamond, all at once.

Read more at Forbes.