AC/DC Classic Reaches New Chart Peak Decades After Its Release

AC/DC has produced some of the biggest hits of all time in the hard rock genre, reports Forbes. A number of their singles are still played non-stop to this day by fans of the style, and they remain powerful sellers, streamers, and a force to be reckoned with whenever they tour. This week, the band watches as one of their classics doesn’t just continue to chart, but reaches heights it’s never known before.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” jumps up the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart this week, Billboard’s ranking of the most-streamed cuts in the harder styles of rock and roll. This frame, the tune surges from #6 to #4.

Amazingly, #4 now stands as the highest point ever for the single on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs tally. On other lists, the tune has performed similarly well–or even better–but it’s never risen this high on the streaming-only roster.

“You Shook Me All Night Long” was released in 1980, and impressively, it’s still charting - and reaching new high points - more than 40 years later. The track was selected as the lead single from the band’s album Back In Black. That set has gone on to become one of the top-performing rock releases ever, and the song is one of the most easily recognizable tunes in the hard rock world.

Read more at Forbes.

Charity organization, Nordoff & Robbins, have revealed the final set of 2024 O2 Silver Clef Awards winners.

"We can’t wait to celebrate the musical talent of Blur, AC/DC, Chaka Khan, Mark Knopfler, Loyle Carner, Jacob Collier and Young Fathers while raising money for music therapy!"

AC/DC are the winner of the Legend Award, sponsored by Amazon Music.

“We’re over the moon to receive the Amazon Music Legend Award. As a band, we’ve been dishing out our own brand of music therapy for the past five decades, so to hear all about how Nordoff and Robbins helps the young and the old with the power of music is something that we understand and salute. Thank you for this honour.” - Brian Johnson of AC/DC

The artists will receive their awards in person at a music industry lunch and ceremony, to be held on July 5 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, England.

Further details here.

AC/DC are currently touring in support of their latest album, Power Up. Dates are listed below.

June

1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

5 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne

23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July

3 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

7 - London, England - Wembley Stadium

13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

August

4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe

9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park