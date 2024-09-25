AC/DC Classic Surging On Three Billboard Charts

An AC/DC classic continues to do damage on the charts over three decades after its initial release.

Forbes is reporting that "Thunderstruck" can be found on three Billboard charts in America, and the single is surging on all of them at the same time.

“Thunderstruck” almost returns to #1 on one of those three tallies this frame, but it misses out on ruling by just one space. AC/DC’s tune steps up from #3 to the runner-up spot on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

The same cut advances two slots on the related Hard Rock Streaming Songs ranking, which lists the most-streamed tunes in the genre. This time around, “Thunderstruck” pushes from #8 to #6.

Read the full report at Forbes.com.