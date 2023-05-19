AC/DC Collector's Edition Monopoly On The Way

The official AC/DC Store has launched the pre-order for the upcoming AC/DC Collector's Edition Monopoly game. Expected ship date is July 3.

The AC/DC Collector’s Edition Monopoly game is the first of its kind. It's the only game that combines risk taking and deal making. The game includes six custom tokens; a bundle of dynamite, bell on fire, lightning bolt, Angus School Boy Hat, and Stack of Cash. This game is perfect for the entire family and a great activity for family bonding!

- AC/DC Collector’s Edition Monopoly is the perfect way to show your love of the legendary rock’ n roll band.

- The game is for 2 to 6 players

- Recommended for ages 8 and up making it perfect for the entire family

- The Monopoly AC/DC Collector’s Edition is officially licensed

- This product can only be shipped to North America

Pre-order here.