AC/DC Collector's Edition Monopoly On The Way
May 19, 2023, 46 minutes ago
The official AC/DC Store has launched the pre-order for the upcoming AC/DC Collector's Edition Monopoly game. Expected ship date is July 3.
The AC/DC Collector’s Edition Monopoly game is the first of its kind. It's the only game that combines risk taking and deal making. The game includes six custom tokens; a bundle of dynamite, bell on fire, lightning bolt, Angus School Boy Hat, and Stack of Cash. This game is perfect for the entire family and a great activity for family bonding!
- AC/DC Collector’s Edition Monopoly is the perfect way to show your love of the legendary rock’ n roll band.
- The game is for 2 to 6 players
- Recommended for ages 8 and up making it perfect for the entire family
- The Monopoly AC/DC Collector’s Edition is officially licensed
- This product can only be shipped to North America
Pre-order here.