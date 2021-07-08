AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD's Melbourne Home Up For Sale; Photos

Australia's Real Estate is reporting that a home that was once owned by AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is up for sale in Beaumaris, Melbourne (Australia).

The three-bedroom mid-century home at 75-77 Haydens Rd features six entertaining spaces, including a billiards room that reportedly still has the musician’s own pool table from its old AC/DC days, according to Belle Property Sandringham’s Ryan Castles.

“If the walls could talk I’m sure there would be some stories to tell,” Mr Castles said.

The solid brick house is up for sale with a $2.5m-$2.65m price tag. A cocktail bar with an underground wine-cellar, a large pool, three balconies and a bluestone courtyard round out the epic beachside entertainer.

The agent said Rudd held the property from 1981 until 1984, selling it shortly after he parted ways with the band in 1983.

