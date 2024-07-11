AC/DC Earns Their First-Ever Diamond Single

AC/DC is one of the bestselling rock acts of all time all around the world—and that’s especially true when looking specifically at the US, reports Forbes. The band has the receipts to show just how successful they are - and now they claim one of the most coveted and impressive awards in the music industry, which also highlights their incredible popularity.

The Australian group earns their first diamond-certified single as “Thunderstruck” collects the honor. The RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) certifies tracks and albums once they hit certain consumption thresholds, and the organization recently named the smash a diamond hit.

In the US, both albums and individual tunes can be certified diamond after shifting 10 million equivalent units. That number now includes both pure sales and streaming activity.

“Thunderstruck” is AC/DC’s first diamond-certified single in America. Amazingly, the tune had not earned a single certification before it went diamond. The RIAA awarded it gold (for half a million), then platinum (for one million), and then diamond, all at once.

Read more at Forbes.

AC/DC's Back In Black album was certified 26x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America on July 8. The album has now shipped 26 million copies in the US.

Back In Black, the band’s seventh studio album, was released in July 1980, and was their first to feature vocalist Brian Johnson, following the death of Bon Scott. The album, produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, spawned the singles "You Shook Me All Night Long", "Hells Bells", "Back In Black", and "Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution".