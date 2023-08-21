AC/DC - Forensic Breakthrough Could Provide Answers In Unsolved Murder Of Former Manager CRISPIN DYE

The North West Star is reporting that a forensic breakthrough could provide long sought-after answers to the unsolved murder of former AC/DC manager, Crispin Dye.

An inquiry resumes on Tuesday into the bashing death of the long-term manager of the legendary Australian rock band in Sydney's inner-city suburb of Darlinghurst nearly 30 years ago.

Mr Dye died on Christmas Day 1993, a day after being attacked near Oxford St where he had been celebrating the release of his debut solo album. An inquest in 1995 failed to shed light on the case and a $100,000 reward also led nowhere.

A hearing earlier this year was told Mr Dye's blood-stained jeans and denim shirt were never sent for forensic analysis and other exhibits were lost. Potentially crucial information written on two pieces of paper found in the 41-year-old's shirt pocket had sat in an evidence box for almost 30 years.

Read more at northweststar.com.au.