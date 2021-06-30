AC/DC - How ANGUS YOUNG & BON SCOTT Created The Blueprint For The Band's Future; Professor Of Rock Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Once upon a night, brothers Angus and Malcolm Young were jamming in the studio after hours, when suddenly Angus had a brilliant idea for a riff that he immediately played. That riff galvanized brother Malcolm, who promptly jumped on to the drums to add a beat, it changed everything. The story of a life-changing hard rock riff and the sessions that followed, including firing a legendary producer for an up and coming producer - that producer would help to take AC/DC to global domination.