AC/DC - Live At River Plate DVD From 2011 Streaming Via YouTube For A Limited Time

AC/DC's Live At River Plate DVD was filmed during the band's three triumphant Buenos Aires concerts on the Black Ice world tour in December of 2009 in front of nearly 200,000 fans.

ARTE Concert has shared the DVD in full via YouTube for a limited time. It will be available until September 6th, 2023. Check it out below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Rock 'n' Roll Train"

"Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be"

"Back in Black"

"Big Jack"

"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap"

"Shot Down in Flames"

"Thunderstruck"

"Black Ice"

"The Jack"

"Hells Bells"

"Shoot to Thrill"

"War Machine"

"Dog Eat Dog"

"You Shook Me All Night Long"

"T.N.T."

"Whole Lotta Rosie"

"Let There Be Rock"

- Angus solo -

"Highway to Hell"

"For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)"

Live At River Plate required the use of 32 HD cameras; a company called Serpent Productions was responsible for filming and then producing the footage. It was also the band’s last live album to feature rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, before his retirement from touring due to dementia five years later, and his death in 2017.