AC/DC, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES Among Acts Featured On Apple Music's "100 Best Albums" List

On Wednesday, May 22, streaming platform Apple Music revealed the albums that ranked on its "100 Best Albums" list. Landing at #1 is Lauryn Hill’s debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill.

According to a press release, Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums is a modern 21st-century ranking of the greatest records ever made, crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals. The list is an editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers on Apple Music — a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.

Classic/hard rock and metal albums featured on the list include:

#99 - Eagles - Hotel California

#97 - Rage Against The Machine - Rage Against The Machine

#90 - AC/DC - Back In Black

#81 - Neil Young - After The Gold Rush

#78 - Elton John - Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

#74 - Nine Inch Nails - The Downward Spiral

#73 - Steely Dan - Aja

#69 - Metallica - Master Of Puppets

#63 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced

#53 - The Rolling Stones - Exile On Main St.

#52 - Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

#28 - Pink Floyd - Dark Side Of The Moon

#27 - Led Zeppelin - Led Zeppelin II

#24 - David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars

#22 - Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run

#21 - The Beatles - Revolver

#11 - Fleetwood Mac - Rumours

#9 - Nirvana - Nevermind

#3 - The Beatles - Abbey Road

View the full list here.