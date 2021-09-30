AC/DC Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video

AC/DC have released a music video for their single, "Through The Mists Of Time", featured on the band's latest album, Power Up. Get the album here, watch the new clip below:

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"