AC/DC Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video
September 30, 2021, 43 minutes ago
AC/DC have released a music video for their single, "Through The Mists Of Time", featured on the band's latest album, Power Up. Get the album here, watch the new clip below:
Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.
Tracklisting:
"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"