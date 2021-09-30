AC/DC Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video

September 30, 2021, 43 minutes ago

news hard rock ac/dc

AC/DC Premier "Through The Mists Of Time" Music Video

AC/DC have released a music video for their single, "Through The Mists Of Time", featured on the band's latest album, Power Up. Get the album here, watch the new clip below:

Check out the BraveWords review of Power Up here.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"
"Rejection"
"Shot In The Dark"
"Through The Mists Of Time"
"Kick You When You're Down"
"Witch's Spell"
"Demon Fire"
"Wild Reputation"
"No Man's Land"
"Systems Down"
"Money Shot"
"Code Red"



Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

Latest Reviews