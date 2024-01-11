ACCEPT Enlist WHITESNAKE Guitarist For Upcoming Shows

Accept have announced that they will perform at all European festivals in 2024 and the South American tour in May with Joel Hoekstra. Joel will be standing in for Phil Shouse, who will remain with the band as their permanent live guitarist for all other gigs.

New York-based Joel Hoekstra is best known to fans as a current member of the legendary band Whitesnake, and is also a member of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. He has also played with Cher, Night Ranger and Foreigner to name just a few of his numerous collaborations.

Says Accept's Wolf Hoffmann: “It is a great honour for us to be on stage with Joel Hoekstra. Joel is an exceptional guitarist and I have huge respect for him. The whole band is really looking forward to playing with this string magician.”

Joel Hoekstra states: “I’m super honored and excited to riff out and rock out with Wolf and the guys! I’m really looking forward to meeting all the Accept fans in South America and Europe! Let’s rock!!"

