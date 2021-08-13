ACT OF DENIAL Featuring Members Of SOILWORK, TESTAMENT And SEPTICFLESH Release Official Lyric Video For "Your Dark Desires" Featuring RON \"BUMBLEFOOT\" THAL; Debut Album Released Today

On July 19th, international all-stars melodic death metal project Act Of Denial premiered their fifth and final single "Your Dark Desires", before today's release (August 13th) of their debut album, Negative, via Crusaders / Golden Robot Records.

"Your Dark Desires" features a guest guitar solo by Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses, Sons Of Apollo). Watch the new official lyric video for the track below.

Act Of Denial is an international melodic death metal group founded by lead guitarist and songwriter Voi Cox (Koziak, Victim) and guitarist Luger (Koziak, Benighted-Cro) in early 2020.

The band lineup is a metal who’s who and features vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Kerim "Krimh" Lechner (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra).

Negative was mixed at Studio Fredman by legendary producer Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, In Flames, Dark Tranquillity, Arch Enemy). The album cover artwork was created by Carlos Del Olmo Holmberg.

Tracklist:

"Puzzle Heart"

"Controlled"

"Down That Line"

"Negative"

"Reflection Wall"

"In The Depths Of Destruction"

"Lost Circle"

"Your Dark Desires"

"Slave"

"Clutching At Rails Of Light"

